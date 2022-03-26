Man and woman dead after house fire in Nottingham
Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at the terraced house in Sneinton early on Saturday morning.
A man and woman have died after a house fire in Nottingham, police and fire services have said.
Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a property on Whittier Road in the suburb of Sneinton at 12.43am on Saturday.
Nottinghamshire Police said the terraced house was “severely damaged by smoke and fire”.
Adjoining properties were evacuated as fire crews tackled the blaze, the force added.
A man and a women were later pronounced dead at the scene and the formal identification process is yet to take place, police said.
In a statement, Nottinghamshire Police said: “If you have any information please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 29 of March 26 2022.”
The Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service added that fire crews from London Road, Carlton, West Bridgford, Arnold and Stapleford tackled the fire.
Officers and firefighters have launched a joint fire and police investigation to establish the cause of the fire.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.