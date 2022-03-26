Man and woman dead after house fire in Nottingham

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at the terraced house in Sneinton early on Saturday morning.

Rebecca Speare-Cole
Saturday 26 March 2022 11:39
A man and woman have died after a house fire in Nottingham, police and fire services have said.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a property on Whittier Road in the suburb of Sneinton at 12.43am on Saturday.

Nottinghamshire Police said the terraced house was “severely damaged by smoke and fire”.

Adjoining properties were evacuated as fire crews tackled the blaze, the force added.

A man and a women were later pronounced dead at the scene and the formal identification process is yet to take place, police said.

In a statement, Nottinghamshire Police said: “If you have any information please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 29 of March 26 2022.”

The Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service added that fire crews from London Road, Carlton, West Bridgford, Arnold and Stapleford tackled the fire.

Officers and firefighters have launched a joint fire and police investigation to establish the cause of the fire.

