Hundreds gather for funeral of Nottingham attack victim

Hundreds of people have gathered to remember one of the people killed in the Nottingham attacks.

Around 600 people gathered in Taunton Minster in Taunton, Somerset, to pay tribute to Barnaby Webber, 19, who died after being attacked in Nottingham on June 13.

Among the congregation were many of his friends from Taunton School, Bishop Hull Cricket Club and the University of Nottingham.

Also attending were the family of Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, who died alongside Mr Webber.

Ms O’Malley-Kumar and the third victim of the fatal attack, Ian Coates, 65, were also remembered at the service.

Their photographs were on display at the entrance to the church, alongside a hockey stick and ball and a Nottingham Forest scarf, to remember their love of their respective sports.

Mr Webber’s wicker coffin was brought into the church to music by Annie Lennox, with her song Into The West.

The service was led by the Right Reverend Ruth Worsley, the Bishop of Taunton.

The minister choir sang Amazing Grace before mourners heard tributes from Mr Webber’s former teachers and friends at Taunton School and university colleagues.

At the request of the Webber family, the congregation then loudly sang his favourite hymn, Jerusalem.

His godparents, Katharine Reynolds, Robin Barrow and Abi Rawlins, read poems and an address was given by Dr Eliza German, chaplain of Taunton School.

Mr Webber’s parents, David and Emma and his younger brother Charlie, paid emotional tributes to a son and brother.

Rt Rev Worsley then led prayers before the choir sang This Is Me from The Greatest Showman soundtrack.