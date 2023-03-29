Jump to content

Pc charged with assault of girl, 16, in back of police car

The charges follow an inquiry by the Independent Office for Police Conduct into the Nottinghamshire Police officer.

Richard Vernalls
Wednesday 29 March 2023 12:30
(PA Archive)

A constable has been charged with assaulting a 16-year-old girl in the back of a police car while she was being detained.

Pc Kevin Markowski, who is a serving officer with Nottinghamshire Police, is accused of assault by beating and non-fatal intentional strangulation of a child, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

The IOPC said the allegations centred on an incident in Arnold, near Nottingham, on August 24, 2022.

The charges came after an investigation by the police watchdog in October, and followed a referral from the constable’s employing force.

Markowski, 46, is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Following an independent investigation after a voluntary referral to the IOPC, one of our officers has been charged with criminal offences and has been suspended pending the court case.”

