Boy, 14, questioned by police after pensioner dies following e-scooter crash

A pensioner has died in hospital six days after she was hit by an e-scooter being ridden by a 14-year-old boy.

Nottinghamshire Police said 71-year-old Linda Davis, known to her family and friends as Lou, was in Southwell Road East, Rainworth, when the collision involving a privately-owned electric scooter happened on the pavement at around 3.50pm on Thursday June 2.

She was taken to hospital but died last Wednesday.

Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement: “The rider, a 14-year boy, remained at the scene and contacted emergency services.

“He has since been interviewed under caution and remains under investigation while enquiries continue.

“The police investigation is ongoing and officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“The victim’s family is being supported by specialist officers.”

Detective Constable Emma Temple said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, who have requested privacy at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we’d urge anyone who either witnessed this collision, or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage, to please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 441 of June 2.