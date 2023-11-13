Police issue CCTV of digger attack on landmark pub

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have released security camera video of a stolen mechanical digger being used to smash into the walls of a Grade II-listed pub.

Nottinghamshire Police issued the footage on Monday as part of its inquiry into damage caused to The Mucky Duck at Drakeholes, near Retford in north Nottinghamshire, at about 11.55pm on Wednesday September 27.

The owner of the pub, which was being renovated at the time, has previously offered a substantial reward for information about the identity of those involved in the wrecking spree, which saw the digger repeatedly driven into several parts of the building.

The machine had been stolen from an address in Town Street, Clayworth.

Detective Constable India Woodrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We hope this footage, which has not been released by the force previously, will help with our investigation into this incident.

“The raid caused a considerable amount of damage to a well-known business and local landmark in the north Bassetlaw area. We are determined to get justice for the owners of the business and track down those responsible.

“We particularly want to hear from anyone who is aware of an individual showing a recent interest in the pub, its owners or its renovation.

“This is a small, tight-knit community and we believe there are local people who could hold vital information which could help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 815 of September 27, or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.