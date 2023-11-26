Police CCTV appeal after KFC worker allegedly racially abused and spat at

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have appealed for the public’s help to identify a man they want to speak to after a female worker at a KFC in Nottingham was allegedly racially abused and spat at.

The alleged incident occurred at the KFC branch in Alfreton Road, Hyson Green, at around 2.20pm on September 29, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The force released CCTV images of a man who they said “may be able to help” with the investigation.

Pc Kelly Bazaz, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a horrible experience for the victim who was simply doing her job when this incident happened.

“We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and would like to hear from anyone who can help us to identify the man pictured in these images.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 450 of September 29, or make contact via Crimestoppers.