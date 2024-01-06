Two men jailed after attempted supercar robbery with fake firearm

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two men have been jailed after attempting to steal a supercar by holding their victims at gunpoint with a fake firearm.

Mohammed Ali, 39, and Muhamed Juwara, 20, were sentenced to 18 years in prison and nine years in a young offenders’ institution respectively at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Ali, of Willow Brook Manor, Wakefield, and Juwara, of Bayswater Road, Leeds, contacted the owner of a Ferrari after spotting it for sale online, and were invited to a house in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, near Mansfield, on September 20, 2022.

The pair agreed to buy the car but this was a pretence, with Ali instead pointing a gun at the victim and ordering him to put on handcuffs.

A struggle then led to the victim’s partner hitting the intruders with a vase, before Ali and Juwara fled the scene without the Ferrari – but having taken the partner’s phone, the force said.

The intruders left a set of handcuffs, Duct tape and ball bearings at the property.

Police carried out several warrants in the West Yorkshire area and two arrests were made within 48 hours of the incident.

The investigation also led to Ali being found guilty of a separate offence in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, on 28 July 2022, this time involving a Lamborghini car.

Ali again conned his way into the victim’s home and agreed to buy the vehicle before suddenly pulling out a firearm.

The victim was handcuffed and forced to transfer thousands of pounds of cash to Ali, who then drove the victim to a residential estate in Stafford, Staffordshire before letting him get out, the force said.

Officers discovered a photo of the victim tied up during the kidnapping on Ali’s phone while examining the device for evidence.

Ali was charged with two counts of robbery, kidnap, attempted robbery and two counts of having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Juwara was charged with attempted robbery which he later admitted to in court.

Pc Hollie Fothergill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Ali and Juwara put their victims through what must have been a terrifying ordeal.

“The duo managed to con their way into a family home under the pretence of buying a high-value car that they never had any intention of paying for.

“While their actual aim to steal the car was ultimately unsuccessful, the men did take the woman’s phone – all while threatening to hurt the couple with what looked like a real gun.”