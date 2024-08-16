Murder suspects identified in case of miner missing for more than 50 years

Support truly

Two murder suspects have been identified by police after the bones of a miner were found more than 50 years after he disappeared.

The remains of Alfred Swinscoe, who was 54 when he went missing in January 1967, were discovered in April last year in a field in Coxmoor Lane, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Police issued a fresh appeal for information about the death on Friday and said officers believe the father-of-six was murdered and then buried in a grave between 4ft and 6ft deep.

Police have identified two suspects, but neither are alive.

Alfred died in the most horrendous way imaginable. Not only did he suffer violent injuries, but he was then buried in a field so that no one would find him Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin

Mr Swinscoe was last seen at around 10.30pm at the Miners Arms in Pinxton on January 27 1967 when he gave his son some money for drinks and then left to use the toilet.

He had a “significant” stab injury, blunt force trauma to parts of his body and a broken hand, which could have been sustained in self-defence, the Nottinghamshire force said.

Some of Mr Swinscoe’s bones were missing from the site, and it is believed he was likely killed at a different location and then moved to the field at a later date.

The force said “extensive” work has been carried out by scientists to determine the cause of death, and detectives are appealing for new information to help in their investigation.

Police said one of the suspects had a history of violence when Mr Swinscoe went missing and some injuries he sustained were similar to those he inflicted on a man he was convicted of assaulting in 1966.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said police “may never get the full picture” (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Rob Griffin, assistant chief constable for Nottinghamshire Police, said they may “never get the full picture” of what happened to Mr Swinscoe.

He said: “That certainly hasn’t stifled our determination to investigate this crime and leave no stone unturned to find his killer or killers.

“Alfred died in the most horrendous way imaginable. Not only did he suffer violent injuries, but he was then buried in a field so that no one would find him.

“What makes this crime even more distressing is that it has taken more than 50 years for his remains to be found and for his family to be reunited with their loved one so he can have a proper burial.

“As time goes by, loyalties change, and we would ask those who have more information about Alfred’s death to please come forward and do the right thing and help this grieving family get the closure they desperately need and deserve.”