Man stopped by police after being caught driving car with missing wheel

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man was stopped by officers after he was spotted driving a car with one of the wheels missing in the East Midlands.

Nottinghamshire Police said concerned members of the public had reported the motorist as he travelled around the Ollerton area in the damaged Renault.

Officers said it was “quite unbelievable” that the vehicle was still moving with three wheels.

The car was prohibited and the driver was reported for the offence after being told he “wasn’t going anywhere in it”, the force added.

Nottinghamshire Police said: “When we heard the radio transmission of a car being driven without a wheel we made our way over.

“Response officers spotted it first and got it to stop. How it was still moving was quite unbelievable. Even more unbelievable was how far the driver thought he was going to get in it.

“We then informed him that he wasn’t going anywhere in it. The car was prohibited and the driver reported for the offence. Absolutely outrageous.”