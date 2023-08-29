Number of people killed in Co Tipperary road crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A number of people have died in a road crash in Co Tipperary, Gardai have said.

Emergency services and gardai are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle collision near Cashel.

“Initial indications are that there are a number of persons deceased,” a statement said.

Gardai said that they are continuing their work at the scene and in the process of “informing families of this tragic incident”.

It added that a further update would be provided later on.

The fatal road collision comes just days after four people were killed in a car crash in Clonmel, also in Co Tipperary.

Twenty four-year-old Luke McSweeney, his 18-year-old sister Grace McSweeney and Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy, both also 18, were killed on Friday evening hours after the teenagers received their State exam results.

They were on their way to celebrate when the car they were travelling in overturned and hit a stone wall.

The funerals for the four young people will be held later this week, after thousands attended a vigil in Clonmel on Sunday to mourn the loss.