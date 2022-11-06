What the papers say – November 6

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Sunday papers look at new plans for strikes and the latest from I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Observer leads on UK nurses’ vote in favour of industrial action over pay demands.

The Chancellor is planning a £10 billion “tax grab” from higher paid workers, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

The Sunday Express leads on the PM’s plan for an additional bank holiday celebrating the King.

An investigation into a global hacking network that targets politicians and of which Qatar World Cup critics were victims is front page of The Sunday Times.

The Independent reports immigration enforcement officials are targeting places of worship to find people with “insecure statuses”.

Three Lions striker Ivan Toney is at the centre of a match-betting probe, according to The Sun.

I’m a Celebrity… controversies are front page of Sunday People, the Sunday Mirror and the Daily Star.