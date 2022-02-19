In Pictures: Damage assessed as Storm Eunice clean-up begins
Clean-up efforts after the destruction of Storm Eunice were hindered by wet, windy and in some places snowy weather moving in over the weekend.
Repairs were needed to roofs and walls that had failed to stand up to strong gusts on Friday.
The Association of British Insurers warned previous similar storms have cost around £360 million in repairs, although the impact of Eunice is still being assessed.
A spokesperson said: “No two storms are the same. The last significant storms to hit the UK – Ciara and Dennis – led to insurers paying out over £360 million.”
Many train services remained suspended on Saturday with “do not travel” notices in place for some routes.
South Western Railway said staff are working to clear lines after more than 40 trees were felled on its routes.
While the seas were less violent on Saturday, the tail-end of Eunice brought snow to parts of Scotland and the North of England.
