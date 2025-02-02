Slimming World founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell dies aged 76

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The founder of weight loss company Slimming World Margaret Miles-Bramwell has died aged 76.

Ms Miles-Bramwell died on Sunday morning surrounded by her family after she had “touched the hearts and changed the lives of millions of people”, the company said in a statement.

She founded Slimming World, which provides tailored food plans and weekly group sessions for weight management, in Alfreton, Derbyshire, in 1969.

The company pioneered the first NHS weight management referral scheme in 2000, allowing health professionals to refer overweight patients to Slimming World groups to manage their weight.

Ms Miles-Bramwell was made an OBE by Charles, then-prince of Wales, for her services to the health of the British public in 2009, the company’s 40th anniversary year.

Speaking about her career after she received her royal honour, she said: “In the early days, in the sixties, there was some help around but it was the sort that used humiliation tactics.

“I really felt that we needed to treat overweight people with respect and courtesy and as adults and not as children who needed a slap or something. That was really what inspired me.”

Ms Miles-Bramwell was also the owner of a theatre in Majorca and the British boat builder Pearl Yachts, and was named Business Woman of the Year at the National Business Women’s awards in 2023.

Slimming World managing director Lisa Salmon said: “Margaret steered her ship in the way she lived her life – with a generous spirit, passionate conviction, a wicked (and rebellious!) sense of humour and a fierce belief in doing the right thing.

“Our job now is to continue to keep her legacy alive by doing the very same thing.”

The House of Son Amar theatre said on Facebook: “Margaret was loved by everyone that was lucky enough to have spent time with her and was the most generous, passionate and hard working person with a wicked sense of humour.

“Her presence will be felt from the centre of our theatre and we dedicate every future performance to continue her legacy.”

Sixties pop idol Jess Conrad said in a post on X that he was “devastated” by the death of Ms Miles-Bramwell, who had been “a dear friend for many years”, alongside a picture of them from 2022.