Father of murder victim made OBE for domestic violence work

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A father whose daughter was murdered by her ex-boyfriend has spoken of his honour after being made an OBE for his work in tackling violence against women.

Nick Gazzard, 60, set up the Hollie Gazzard Trust after her death in 2014 and has dedicated his life’s work to helping those affected by domestic abuse and stalking.

Mr Gazzard, from Gloucester, said being made an OBE in the New Year Honours was also recognition of the work trustees, staff, volunteers and donors had given to the Hollie Gazzard Trust.

“Receiving an OBE is an incredible privilege and an honour. I’m truly humbled to have received this news, but it is a recognition I share with everyone who has supported the Hollie Gazzard Trust over the last decade,” he said.

“From staff, trustees, volunteers, and sponsors, through to supporters and donors. My heartfelt thank you.

“Of course, the driving force is Hollie. I need to say a special thank you to her.

“We didn’t want her to be another statistic and our aim was to use her story to help others avoid what she went through.

“I’m sure she’s looking down on us with that huge smile, and proud about what is being achieved in her name.

“This award highlights the importance of continuing our efforts and inspires me to keep driving for change.”

Mr Gazzard, who is founder and chief executive of the Trust, said he was looking forward to the investiture ceremony.

“To receive it from the King, Prince William or the Princess Royal would be fantastic,” he said.

“I will be accompanied by Hollie’s sister, my other daughter Chloe, so it will be a special time for us as a family and one I am really, really looking forward to.”

The Trust’s work is rooted in prevention, education and raising awareness of domestic abuse and stalking.

Miss Gazzard, 20, was murdered by her ex-partner in 2014 while working at a hair salon in Gloucester.

She was stabbed to death just four days after she ended their year-long relationship, during which she suffered repeated violence at his hands.

The Trust has created the Hollie Guard app, which uses a number of safeguarding features designed to help those in a threatening situation.

It also delivers workshops and programmes in schools

Mr Gazzard added: “Together, we have worked to raise awareness, provide education and offer hope to those affected by domestic abuse and stalking, societal issues that affect far too many lives.

“It is my hope that this recognition brings further attention to the cause and helps to create a safer, more supportive world for everyone.”