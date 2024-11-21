More than one in four premature deaths in UK ‘will be due to cancer by 2050’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

More than one in four premature deaths in the UK between now and 2050 will be due to cancer, according to a new report.

The study from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), warned that the “current trajectory of cancer costs is unsustainable” as it called for greater investment in early cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment.

The total annual workforce output in the UK is £6.5 billion lower than if there was no cancer, it said, adding that the workforce is cut by 170,000 full-time workers due to the disease.

In total, there will be an estimated 50,000 premature deaths (in the UK) from cancer every year, and the average population life expectancy will be 2.2 years lower than if there were no cancer OECD report

OECD member countries include the UK, Australia, the US, Japan and countries across Europe.

Other research has shown that cancer deaths in the UK are growing, with projections they will rise from more than 176,000 in 2023-2025 to around 208,000 deaths in 2038-2040.

In the new study, OECD researchers said that, “despite advances, cancer remains a significant public health challenge in the UK” and is the leading cause of death.

It added: “One in four premature (before age 75) deaths (27%) will be due to cancer between 2023 and 2050.

As around 40% of cancer cases can be prevented by healthier lifestyles, scaling up action to tackle tobacco and harmful alcohol use, high body weight, unhealthy diets, lack of physical activity and air pollution could make a crucial contribution in curbing the growing burden of cancer OECD report

The study warned that cancer costs are expected to grow in the future, and as the UK’s “population ages, this will lead to a 52% increase in per capita health spending on cancer between 2023 and 2050”.

Also driving up costs are people requiring cancer treatment for longer and living longer, while “higher treatment cost from new medicines and technologies could further increase the total cost”.

This first-of-its-kind report brings into stark perspective the huge economic burden of cancer globally, as well as here in the UK - where we continue to lag behind similar countries on cancer survival Dr Ian Walker, Cancer Research UK

Furthermore, better cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment would improve the lives of people with cancer.

“If the United Kingdom were to improve cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment to achieve the best survival rates observed in the OECD and EU, this would prevent one in five premature cancer deaths, increase the population average life expectancy by six months, add the equivalent of 8,000 full-time workers and increase overall health expenditure by 1.3%,” the report said.

Dr Ian Walker, executive director of policy at Cancer Research UK, said: “This first-of-its-kind report brings into stark perspective the huge economic burden of cancer globally, as well as here in the UK – where we continue to lag behind similar countries on cancer survival.

“Our analysis shows that cancer cases are set to rise, increasing costs to our public services and the economy.

By investing in research and building on world-leading prevention legislation like the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, the UK Government can help transform the lives of people affected by cancer and create a healthier and better-off society Dr Ian Walker, Cancer Research UK

“This is why the Government’s commitments on cancer are so important, and delivering on these will be crucial to transforming the NHS in England and powering economic growth.

“By investing in research and building on world-leading prevention legislation like the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, the UK Government can help transform the lives of people affected by cancer and create a healthier and better-off society.”

It comes as a separate study from the University of Aberdeen said there is a “concerning rise” in the number of middle-aged adults dying in the UK that is not related to the Covid pandemic.

Dr Francisco Perez-Reche said the excess deaths are often “attributed to healthcare backlogs, mental health and other health problems associated with the pandemic”.

But the study found the rising trend in death rates among middle-aged adults actually began in 2012.

Researchers did not examine specific causes for the deaths but suggested job insecurity, the rising cost of living, obesity, diabetes, mental health disorders and substance misuse may play a role.