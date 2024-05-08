What the papers say – May 8

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Children’s safety online and an Israeli assault on Rafah dominate Wednesday’s newspaper headlines.

The Times and The Daily Telegraph splash with pieces on a new draft policy by UK media regulator Ofcom, which may introduce photo ID restrictions for young users. At the same time, sites will be made to reformulate their algorithms to ensure harmful content is not recommended to children.

The i reports on warnings from the UK to Israel on committing war crimes against the people of Palestine in Rafah.

The Financial Times also leads on Israel’s assault against Gaza’s city of Rafah.

The Metro and the Daily Mail both lead with pieces on the King and the Duke of Sussex, with Charles turning down the opportunity to meet up with his son during Harry’s trip to London.

The Guardian splashes on the Garrick Club lifting its 193-year ban on women joining the exclusive members association.

The Daily Mirror leads with a piece on a plot to boost Britain’s “beleaguered” hospitality sector during the Euros—but only so long as England or Scotland stays in the mix.

The Daily Express reports senior Tory officials are urging Rishi Sunak to scrap some immigration rules. Conservatives warn the Prime Minister that increased migration and its impact on the economy are a “myth”.

And the Daily Star issues a mid-week sandwich warning.