Three in four adults travelling to work each week, survey suggests

Levels of home-working are holding steady, however.

Ian Jones
Friday 27 May 2022 11:24
Commuters at Waterloo railway station in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)

Three in four adults in Britain are now travelling to work at some point during the week, up from two-thirds a month ago, a new survey suggests.

Around a third of people are continuing to spend part of their week working at home, however.

The figures, which have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), point to a shift in certain types of public behaviour over the past two months – a period coinciding with a steady fall in Covid-19 infections.

Some 75% of adults questioned between May 11 and 22 said they had travelled to work in the past seven days, either exclusively or while spending part of their time working at home.

This is up from 66% of those surveyed between April 13 and 24.

The proportion of people working at home at some point during the week is broadly unchanged, at 37% in mid-May compared with 36% in mid-April.

Other findings suggest an easing of public attitudes towards some aspects of the pandemic.

Just over half (54%) of adults in the latest survey said they had used a face covering while outside their home, down from nearly two-thirds (65%) in April.

Some 34% said they always or often maintained social distancing when meeting people outside their household, down from 38%.

And just 23% of adults reported taking a rapid lateral flow test in the past seven days, down from 34%.

Covid-19 infections across the country have fallen sharply in recent weeks, after hitting a record high at the end of March due to the spread of the Omicron BA.2 variant.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has also dropped and is now at levels last seen in late summer 2021.

But while the most recent wave of infections is now in retreat, a sizeable minority of people are still concerned about the virus.

Some 40% of adults in the latest ONS survey said they were very or somewhat worried about the effect of Covid-19 on their life – largely unchanged on 39% a month earlier.

