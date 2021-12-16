In Pictures: Brussels sprout harvest under way for Christmas binge

The all-important veg is being prepared for the nation’s dinner tables.

Pa
Thursday 16 December 2021 14:04
Brussels sprouts are harvested by workers as they prepare for the busy Christmas period at TH Clements vegetable growers near Boston in Lincolnshire. Picture date: Thursday December 16, 2021.
Brussels sprouts are harvested by workers as they prepare for the busy Christmas period at TH Clements vegetable growers near Boston in Lincolnshire. Picture date: Thursday December 16, 2021.
(PA Wire)

Christmas preparations are well and truly under way as farmers begin the process of harvesting their Brussels sprouts for the nation’s dinner tables.

Supermarkets sell approximately 750 million individual Brussels sprouts at Christmas time, according to 2018 analysis by the Office for National Statistics which is a quarter of the total for the whole year.

But, in an indication of the divisive nature of Christmas dinner’s most controversial ingredient, the number that actually gets eaten is only about half of the 750 million figure.

Brussels sprouts are harvested in Lincolnshire (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

The sprouts are harvested at TH Clements vegetable growers (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)
Christmas is the peak season for sprouts at TH Clements near Boston (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in