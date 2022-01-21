One in five adults had difficulty getting lateral flow tests in January – ONS
People particularly struggled when ordering tests from the Government website and collecting them from pharmacies.
More than a fifth of adults in Britain had difficulties getting lateral flow tests earlier in January, figures suggest.
Some 22% told the Office for National Statistics (ONS) they had struggled to order or pick up a rapid-result test in the past seven days.
The most common places difficulties were experienced were when ordering on the Government website for home delivery (68%) and collecting from pharmacies (60%).
The majority (85%) said the difficulties did not stop them from doing anything they had planned.
The ONS analysed responses from 3,293 people between January 6 and 16 as part of its Opinions and Lifestyle survey.
It found 61% of adults said they had taken a lateral flow test in the last week – up from 57% in December 15 to January 3.
It is also up from 42% in the period before Plan B measures were introduced in England
The figures also show that one in 10 adults reported self-isolating because of coronavirus in the past seven days.
This is up from 7% in the previous survey period and 5% prior to Plan B measures.
It is comparable to the proportion self-isolating this time last year, when the country was in its third national lockdown.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.