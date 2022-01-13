Take-up of booster and third doses among adults in England, by local authority

Here is a list of the latest estimates of the proportion of people aged 18 and over in England who have received a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, broken down by local authority.

The figures have been compiled by the PA news agency using NHS England data for vaccinations up to January 9 2022 and population figures from the Office for National Statistics which are the best publicly available official estimates.

The list is ordered by percentage starting with the highest, and reads, from left to right: name of local authority; number of people aged 18 and over resident in the local authority who have received a booster or third dose; estimated percentage of people aged 18 and over resident in the local authority who have received a booster or third dose.

Stratford-on-Avon 91,119 84.7%Hart 64,269 84.7%Cotswold 62,076 84.4%South Oxfordshire 95,018 84.2%Waverley 81,564 83.4%Malvern Hills 53,978 83.0%West Oxfordshire 73,374 82.7%East Devon 100,545 82.7%Horsham 95,609 82.6%Derbyshire Dales 49,663 82.6%Hambleton 62,186 82.4%Stroud 79,663 82.4%East Hampshire 80,926 82.0%Tewkesbury 62,621 81.8%Dorset 254,998 81.7%West Devon 37,610 81.5%Wychavon 86,403 81.5%Harrogate 104,503 81.4%Broadland 87,465 81.3%New Forest 119,928 81.1%South Cambridgeshire 101,088 81.0%Test Valley 81,409 81.0%Mid Suffolk 68,960 80.9%North Kesteven 76,985 80.9%Chichester 80,115 80.9%Harborough 61,281 80.8%North Norfolk 71,894 80.8%Surrey Heath 56,442 80.7%South Norfolk 91,963 80.6%Fareham 76,006 80.5%North Somerset 137,832 80.2%Craven 37,725 79.9%Teignbridge 88,135 79.8%Wiltshire 317,389 79.8%South Somerset 108,215 79.7%Eden 35,544 79.7%West Berkshire 97,916 79.7%Mole Valley 55,805 79.7%East Cambridgeshire 56,160 79.6%Winchester 79,193 79.6%Mid Devon 52,431 79.3%Cherwell 93,269 79.2%East Suffolk 160,942 79.2%Ryedale 36,265 79.1%East Lindsey 93,100 79.1%Elmbridge 81,631 79.1%South Lakeland 68,945 79.1%Vale of White Horse 85,421 79.0%Babergh 59,338 79.0%Adur 40,239 78.9%South Kesteven 89,627 78.8%St Albans 87,926 78.4%Rushmoor 57,471 78.3%West Lindsey 60,905 78.3%Somerset West and Taunton 98,368 78.3%Selby 56,948 78.2%Rutland 25,499 78.2%Fylde 52,357 78.1%Forest of Dean 55,253 78.1%Scarborough 69,571 77.9%Wyre Forest 63,622 77.9%Cheltenham 72,148 77.9%Mid Sussex 92,334 77.8%Cheshire East 240,097 77.8%Wokingham 103,087 77.7%Torridge 43,711 77.5%East Riding of Yorkshire 216,857 77.5%Melton 32,027 77.5%South Gloucestershire 176,149 77.3%Arun 102,016 77.3%Maldon 41,123 77.1%Bromsgrove 61,456 77.1%Lichfield 65,746 77.0%North East Derbyshire 64,309 77.0%South Hams 55,656 77.0%Shropshire 204,067 77.0%Staffordshire Moorlands 62,029 76.9%North Devon 60,928 76.9%Huntingdonshire 109,203 76.9%King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 93,264 76.7%Breckland 87,410 76.6%Rother 61,587 76.6%Uttlesford 55,122 76.5%Tendring 91,860 76.4%Windsor and Maidenhead 89,015 76.3%Worthing 67,839 76.3%Rushcliffe 73,626 76.3%Ribble Valley 38,183 76.3%High Peak 57,196 76.2%Northumberland 201,796 76.1%North Hertfordshire 79,180 75.9%Cheshire West and Chester 208,432 75.9%Three Rivers 54,995 75.9%Wealden 99,719 75.9%Woking 57,673 75.8%Allerdale 60,366 75.7%Eastleigh 80,230 75.4%Mendip 69,591 75.2%Herefordshire, County of 118,546 75.2%Cambridge 75,579 75.2%South Derbyshire 64,959 75.2%Warwick 87,877 75.0%Epsom and Ewell 46,471 75.0%Havant 75,851 74.9%Amber Valley 78,348 74.9%East Hertfordshire 88,444 74.8%Cornwall/Isles of Scilly 348,289 74.7%Bassetlaw 70,556 74.7%South Staffordshire 68,926 74.6%Tandridge 51,562 74.4%Wyre 69,015 74.3%Sevenoaks 69,772 74.2%Rochford 52,398 74.2%Ashford 74,683 74.0%Blaby 59,397 74.0%Tonbridge and Malling 75,519 74.0%Hinckley and Bosworth 67,294 74.0%Isle of Wight 86,979 73.9%Basingstoke and Deane 102,266 73.9%Sedgemoor 72,940 73.9%Stafford 82,272 73.8%Copeland 40,621 73.6%Hertsmere 59,016 73.5%Richmond upon Thames 112,003 73.5%North West Leicestershire 61,234 73.4%Reigate and Banstead 84,299 73.4%Chelmsford 103,466 73.3%Carlisle 63,699 73.2%Buckinghamshire 307,560 73.2%Lewes 61,108 73.1%Torbay 80,847 73.0%Braintree 87,591 72.8%Stockport 167,492 72.7%Folkestone and Hythe 66,707 72.5%Tunbridge Wells 66,520 72.5%Fenland 59,114 72.3%Gosport 48,606 72.3%Rugby 61,741 72.2%Newark and Sherwood 71,101 72.2%Solihull 122,350 72.2%Trafford 130,391 72.1%Chesterfield 61,272 72.0%Broxtowe 66,967 72.0%Richmondshire 31,602 72.0%Swindon 123,812 71.9%Great Yarmouth 56,972 71.7%West Suffolk 100,238 71.7%West Northamptonshire 224,776 71.6%Gloucester 72,001 71.3%Darlington 60,459 71.3%North Tyneside 118,923 71.3%Bath and North East Somerset 113,650 71.2%Erewash 65,689 71.1%East Staffordshire 67,220 71.1%Brentwood 43,315 71.1%Swale 82,833 71.0%Warrington 116,762 70.7%Gedling 66,827 70.6%Barrow-in-Furness 37,844 70.6%Dacorum 84,562 70.5%Spelthorne 54,868 70.5%Bracknell Forest 67,194 70.5%South Ribble 62,429 70.5%Castle Point 51,267 70.3%County Durham 302,860 70.2%Tamworth 42,285 70.2%Central Bedfordshire 160,669 70.2%Bolsover 45,782 70.2%Oadby and Wigston 31,870 70.1%Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 224,420 70.0%Rotherham 145,128 69.9%Dover 66,569 69.9%Newcastle-under-Lyme 74,145 69.9%Maidstone 93,911 69.8%Worcester 55,699 69.8%Chorley 65,927 69.8%West Lancashire 64,393 69.8%Cannock Chase 56,554 69.7%North Lincolnshire 95,376 69.6%Thanet 77,697 69.6%South Holland 53,504 69.5%North Warwickshire 36,456 69.3%Stockton-on-Tees 106,113 69.2%Lancaster 83,025 69.0%Wirral 177,174 69.0%Watford 50,054 68.8%Guildford 83,166 68.7%North Northamptonshire 185,357 68.6%Sunderland 152,929 68.6%Eastbourne 57,107 68.5%Telford and Wrekin 95,429 68.3%Bromley 175,759 68.3%Sefton 151,148 68.1%Milton Keynes 136,877 68.1%Colchester 106,265 68.0%Ipswich 71,247 67.8%Redcar and Cleveland 74,179 67.7%Ashfield 68,490 67.6%Bedford 90,103 67.5%York 117,551 67.4%Wakefield 186,269 67.3%Nuneaton and Bedworth 68,471 67.2%Charnwood 102,203 67.0%Blackpool 73,260 67.0%Dudley 169,286 67.0%Doncaster 163,901 66.8%Oxford 81,053 66.8%Stevenage 45,176 66.7%St. Helens 95,786 66.4%Mansfield 57,345 66.4%South Tyneside 80,162 66.3%Exeter 73,323 66.3%Calderdale 109,453 66.1%Canterbury 90,378 66.1%Runnymede 47,968 65.9%Epping Forest 68,403 65.8%Redditch 43,709 65.8%Crawley 55,602 65.5%Barnsley 128,376 65.3%North East Lincolnshire 81,587 65.3%Gateshead 106,099 65.2%Plymouth 136,521 65.2%Kingston upon Thames 90,005 64.7%Stoke-on-Trent 128,173 64.6%Harrow 124,206 64.6%Hastings 47,369 64.5%Bury 95,077 64.4%Basildon 92,140 64.3%Norwich 74,523 64.2%Halton 64,689 64.1%Sutton 101,091 63.8%Bristol, City of 237,041 63.8%Gravesham 51,846 63.7%Medway 136,012 63.6%Southend-on-Sea 90,904 63.6%Hartlepool 46,788 63.5%Rossendale 35,413 63.4%Merton 100,642 63.4%Tameside 111,539 63.3%Boston 35,315 63.3%Leeds 396,788 63.2%Derby 124,480 63.1%Reading 77,405 62.9%Wigan 164,155 62.8%Middlesbrough 67,485 62.4%Broxbourne 46,986 62.4%Kirklees 212,105 62.2%Portsmouth 105,982 62.0%Harlow 40,507 61.9%Peterborough 92,916 61.9%Wandsworth 162,569 61.4%Lincoln 50,244 61.4%Dartford 52,455 61.4%Sheffield 287,584 61.1%Kingston upon Hull, City of 122,454 60.8%Bexley 116,151 60.5%Bolton 132,215 60.3%Welwyn Hatfield 58,521 59.8%Havering 120,221 59.6%Hounslow 122,647 59.5%Walsall 128,962 59.3%Brighton and Hove 142,872 59.2%Hillingdon 138,471 59.1%Preston 65,482 58.8%Ealing 151,875 58.8%Southampton 116,422 57.9%Burnley 39,621 57.9%Barnet 175,906 57.8%Knowsley 67,871 57.5%Newcastle upon Tyne 141,813 57.2%Rochdale 96,283 56.7%Slough 59,501 56.2%Lambeth 145,798 56.0%Oldham 99,762 56.0%Pendle 39,497 55.9%Wolverhampton 112,255 55.7%Hyndburn 34,603 55.5%Hammersmith and Fulham 81,087 55.4%Sandwell 135,490 55.1%Bradford 218,394 54.7%Coventry 160,905 53.9%Greenwich 117,671 53.6%Leicester 144,489 53.5%Thurrock 69,154 53.1%Blackburn with Darwen 58,828 52.8%Southwark 133,540 52.6%Salford 107,309 52.5%Croydon 153,780 52.4%Enfield 129,906 52.1%Brent 129,053 51.6%Redbridge 118,366 51.6%Liverpool 208,285 51.6%Haringey 105,963 51.2%Lewisham 120,888 51.0%Kensington and Chelsea 65,100 51.0%Luton 76,843 49.4%Waltham Forest 103,348 49.3%Birmingham 415,514 48.7%Manchester 207,309 48.0%Islington 96,275 47.0%Nottingham 122,831 45.9%Camden 102,168 45.3%City of London/Hackney 101,340 44.8%Tower Hamlets 109,750 42.6%Westminster 92,453 42.2%Barking and Dagenham 62,206 41.5%Newham 110,956 41.3%