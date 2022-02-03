Take-up of booster and third doses among adults in England, by local authority

Here is a list of the latest estimates of the proportion of people aged 18 and over in England who have received a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, broken down by local authority.

The figures have been compiled by the PA news agency using NHS England data for vaccinations up to January 30 2022 and population figures from the Office for National Statistics which are the best publicly available official estimates.

The list is ordered by percentage starting with the highest, and reads, from left to right: name of local authority; number of people aged 18 and over resident in the local authority who have received a booster or third dose; estimated percentage of people aged 18 and over resident in the local authority who have received a booster or third dose.

Hart 66,244 87.3%South Oxfordshire 98,099 86.9%Stratford-on-Avon 92,815 86.3%Cotswold 63,327 86.1%Waverley 83,859 85.7%West Oxfordshire 76,000 85.7%East Hampshire 83,689 84.8%Horsham 97,957 84.6%East Devon 102,775 84.5%Malvern Hills 54,779 84.3%Stroud 81,419 84.2%South Cambridgeshire 104,926 84.1%Derbyshire Dales 50,526 84.0%Winchester 83,447 83.8%Hambleton 63,272 83.8%Dorset 261,415 83.8%Broadland 89,975 83.6%Tewkesbury 63,859 83.5%Test Valley 83,881 83.4%Harrogate 107,120 83.4%Wychavon 88,349 83.3%Chichester 82,379 83.2%West Devon 38,369 83.2%Harborough 62,863 82.9%North Kesteven 78,832 82.9%Surrey Heath 57,938 82.9%South Norfolk 94,480 82.8%New Forest 122,491 82.8%Wiltshire 329,108 82.7%West Berkshire 101,687 82.7%Mid Suffolk 70,450 82.7%Vale of White Horse 89,370 82.7%Fareham 78,012 82.6%Ryedale 37,834 82.6%Wokingham 109,018 82.2%Mole Valley 57,561 82.2%Cherwell 96,700 82.1%South Somerset 111,407 82.1%North Somerset 140,997 82.1%East Cambridgeshire 57,856 82.0%North Norfolk 72,916 81.9%Elmbridge 84,259 81.6%East Lindsey 95,993 81.6%Teignbridge 90,052 81.6%Craven 38,470 81.5%Mid Devon 53,819 81.4%South Kesteven 92,503 81.3%Rushmoor 59,591 81.2%East Suffolk 164,974 81.2%Eden 36,204 81.1%Babergh 60,907 81.1%Cheshire East 249,699 80.9%St Albans 90,724 80.9%Adur 41,190 80.8%Cambridge 81,036 80.6%Rutland 26,298 80.6%South Lakeland 70,135 80.4%Selby 58,585 80.4%Somerset West and Taunton 101,021 80.4%East Riding of Yorkshire 224,891 80.4%Mid Sussex 95,298 80.3%Basingstoke and Deane 111,052 80.3%West Lindsey 62,270 80.1%Huntingdonshire 113,737 80.1%Torridge 45,131 80.0%Forest of Dean 56,631 80.0%South Gloucestershire 182,100 79.9%North Devon 63,221 79.8%Melton 32,991 79.8%Fylde 53,431 79.8%South Hams 57,618 79.7%Cheltenham 73,734 79.6%Scarborough 71,050 79.6%Lichfield 67,874 79.5%Rushcliffe 76,632 79.4%Arun 104,812 79.4%Wyre Forest 64,756 79.3%Maldon 42,260 79.3%Eastleigh 84,209 79.2%North East Derbyshire 65,974 79.0%Windsor and Maidenhead 92,073 79.0%Bromsgrove 62,889 78.9%King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 95,907 78.8%Staffordshire Moorlands 63,562 78.8%Tendring 94,622 78.7%Uttlesford 56,676 78.6%Woking 59,814 78.6%Cheshire West and Chester 215,827 78.6%Worthing 69,812 78.5%Shropshire 208,228 78.5%North Hertfordshire 81,894 78.5%Wealden 103,082 78.4%Northumberland 207,735 78.4%Breckland 89,351 78.3%Rother 62,961 78.3%Three Rivers 56,577 78.1%Ribble Valley 39,016 77.9%Allerdale 62,083 77.8%High Peak 58,374 77.8%Epsom and Ewell 48,175 77.8%Warwick 90,905 77.6%Mendip 71,777 77.6%Tandridge 53,620 77.4%Sedgemoor 76,321 77.3%South Derbyshire 66,738 77.2%East Hertfordshire 91,253 77.2%Sevenoaks 72,578 77.2%Hinckley and Bosworth 70,061 77.0%Reigate and Banstead 88,415 77.0%Cornwall/Isles of Scilly 358,761 76.9%Havant 77,951 76.9%Herefordshire, County of 121,203 76.9%Tonbridge and Malling 78,485 76.9%Amber Valley 80,336 76.8%Ashford 77,371 76.7%Richmond upon Thames 116,409 76.4%Buckinghamshire 320,708 76.3%Bassetlaw 71,971 76.2%Rochford 53,744 76.1%South Staffordshire 70,323 76.1%Blaby 61,022 76.0%Wyre 70,581 76.0%Chelmsford 107,192 75.9%North West Leicestershire 63,306 75.9%Lewes 63,444 75.9%Copeland 41,896 75.9%Tunbridge Wells 69,667 75.9%Hertsmere 60,747 75.7%Stafford 84,314 75.6%Isle of Wight 88,926 75.6%Swindon 129,933 75.5%Carlisle 65,541 75.4%Stockport 172,927 75.1%Richmondshire 32,954 75.0%Torbay 83,002 75.0%Braintree 90,171 74.9%Broxtowe 69,631 74.9%Bracknell Forest 71,326 74.8%Newark and Sherwood 73,554 74.7%Gosport 50,111 74.5%Fenland 60,791 74.4%Folkestone and Hythe 68,378 74.3%Rugby 63,496 74.3%Maidstone 99,849 74.2%West Suffolk 103,770 74.2%Trafford 134,274 74.2%Chesterfield 62,972 74.0%Bath and North East Somerset 118,206 74.0%Solihull 125,407 74.0%Swale 86,177 73.9%North Tyneside 123,149 73.8%Great Yarmouth 58,596 73.8%West Northamptonshire 231,389 73.7%Spelthorne 57,271 73.6%Darlington 62,254 73.4%Warrington 121,187 73.3%Erewash 67,754 73.3%Gloucester 73,962 73.3%Dacorum 87,774 73.2%Central Bedfordshire 167,499 73.2%Brentwood 44,536 73.1%Gedling 69,106 73.0%East Staffordshire 68,884 72.8%Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 233,531 72.8%Bolsover 47,399 72.6%South Ribble 64,358 72.6%Worcester 57,762 72.4%County Durham 312,150 72.4%South Holland 55,634 72.2%Tamworth 43,463 72.2%Rotherham 149,819 72.2%Oadby and Wigston 32,835 72.2%Castle Point 52,635 72.1%Bromley 185,264 72.0%Newcastle-under-Lyme 76,342 72.0%North Lincolnshire 98,571 71.9%Chorley 67,895 71.9%Barrow-in-Furness 38,545 71.9%Cannock Chase 58,349 71.9%Guildford 86,870 71.8%Dover 68,333 71.7%Oxford 87,027 71.7%West Lancashire 66,049 71.6%Eastbourne 59,618 71.5%Stockton-on-Tees 109,493 71.4%Redcar and Cleveland 78,187 71.3%North Northamptonshire 192,452 71.3%Watford 51,793 71.2%North Warwickshire 37,458 71.2%Thanet 79,420 71.1%Milton Keynes 142,877 71.1%Wirral 182,096 70.9%York 123,280 70.7%Colchester 110,357 70.6%Lancaster 84,949 70.6%Bedford 94,064 70.5%Sunderland 156,573 70.2%Sefton 155,739 70.2%Telford and Wrekin 97,865 70.1%Wakefield 193,794 70.1%Nuneaton and Bedworth 71,332 70.0%Ipswich 73,373 69.8%St. Helens 100,540 69.7%Ashfield 70,446 69.5%Exeter 76,874 69.5%Charnwood 105,925 69.5%Reading 85,381 69.4%Blackpool 75,605 69.2%Plymouth 144,941 69.2%Stevenage 46,798 69.1%Dudley 174,008 68.8%Doncaster 168,750 68.8%Crawley 58,279 68.6%Canterbury 93,685 68.5%Epping Forest 71,225 68.5%Mansfield 59,094 68.4%Runnymede 49,662 68.2%Calderdale 112,800 68.2%South Tyneside 82,325 68.1%Redditch 45,237 68.1%Sutton 107,360 67.8%Barnsley 133,062 67.7%Hastings 49,710 67.7%Norwich 78,577 67.7%Kingston upon Thames 94,110 67.7%Bristol, City of 251,288 67.6%North East Lincolnshire 84,422 67.6%Gateshead 109,944 67.6%Harrow 129,236 67.2%Gravesham 54,564 67.1%Merton 106,346 67.0%Bury 98,520 66.8%Stoke-on-Trent 132,303 66.7%Halton 67,320 66.7%Medway 142,107 66.5%Basildon 95,091 66.4%Leeds 416,626 66.3%Wandsworth 175,062 66.1%Southend-on-Sea 94,518 66.1%Hartlepool 48,664 66.0%Derby 129,931 65.9%Rossendale 36,684 65.7%Wigan 171,477 65.6%Portsmouth 112,076 65.6%Tameside 115,367 65.5%Dartford 55,633 65.1%Broxbourne 49,036 65.1%Peterborough 97,566 65.0%Middlesbrough 70,260 65.0%Boston 36,233 64.9%Harlow 42,410 64.8%Lincoln 52,659 64.3%Kirklees 218,187 63.9%Bexley 122,001 63.6%Sheffield 298,895 63.5%Brighton and Hove 153,071 63.4%Kingston upon Hull, City of 127,132 63.1%Ealing 162,359 62.9%Hounslow 129,556 62.9%Bolton 137,173 62.5%Havering 125,797 62.4%Welwyn Hatfield 61,076 62.4%Hillingdon 144,636 61.7%Walsall 133,368 61.4%Preston 68,207 61.3%Southampton 123,183 61.3%Knowsley 72,042 61.0%Barnet 185,358 60.9%Burnley 41,374 60.4%Hammersmith and Fulham 88,141 60.2%Newcastle upon Tyne 148,792 60.0%Lambeth 155,715 59.9%Rochdale 100,684 59.3%Slough 62,594 59.1%Oldham 104,577 58.7%Pendle 41,256 58.4%Wolverhampton 116,566 57.9%Hyndburn 35,819 57.4%Sandwell 140,959 57.3%Bradford 227,948 57.1%Southwark 144,845 57.0%Greenwich 124,677 56.8%Leicester 153,121 56.7%Croydon 165,277 56.4%Coventry 166,918 55.9%Salford 113,979 55.8%Thurrock 72,455 55.7%Brent 138,874 55.6%Blackburn with Darwen 61,553 55.3%Redbridge 126,068 55.0%Haringey 113,050 54.6%Kensington and Chelsea 69,740 54.6%Enfield 135,275 54.3%Lewisham 128,626 54.3%Liverpool 218,671 54.2%Waltham Forest 109,694 52.3%Luton 80,943 52.1%Manchester 221,012 51.2%Islington 104,586 51.0%Birmingham 434,203 50.8%Nottingham 133,042 49.7%City of London/Hackney 110,654 48.9%Camden 109,664 48.6%Tower Hamlets 125,098 48.5%Westminster 100,034 45.6%Newham 121,041 45.0%Barking and Dagenham 66,600 44.4%