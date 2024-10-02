Quality of in-prison learning for young offenders in decline, Ofsted finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The quality of in-prison learning for young offenders has been in decline over the past 10 years, a joint review into schooling for detained youths has uncovered.

The review, undertaken by Ofsted and His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP), also found that teachers are struggling to manage the behaviour of children in young offender institutions (YOI) and some are spending up to 23 hours each day alone in their cells with no access to education.

In a comment to the BBC, the Government said it was determined to tackle the issues raised in the report “head on”.

Ofsted chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver described correctional facilities in Britain as “failing” young offenders.

“I am deeply concerned by these findings. The children in these institutions are entitled to a high-quality education that supports them to turn their lives around,” Sir Martyn said.

The review also uncovered that some children are spending only half an hour per day out of their cells, with YOIs struggling to cope with the complex behavioural issues of youths in care.

As a result, YOIs keep them separated from one another.

In response to the findings, Sir Martyn said: “They spend far too long locked in their cells.

“It cannot be right that some children spend up to 23 hours each day alone in their cells with no access to education or other pursuits that might improve their chances of rehabilitation and successful future lives.

“A lack of access to education seriously reduces their quality of life and future life chances.”

He added that, while YOI leaders do need to ensure institutions are safe for young offenders, they must also find a way to improve access to education for the children in care.

The Ofsted chief also said that education is the key to making sure youth offenders have the best chance to integrate into society upon release.

“These children deserve to access a full education through a purposeful and productive day taught by experienced and able teachers,” he said.

“Anything less would be an injustice.”

The report recommended that appropriately qualified and competent teaching staff should be recruited to work with youth offenders.

In particular, HMIP has been recommended to hire educators who have expertise in providing support while helping junior offenders make progress in their studies.

HMIP chief inspector Charlie Taylor described education in correctional services for youth offenders as “golden opportunity” for junior offenders whose education has been disrupted by detention and issues within the community.

“Children in custody are among the most troubled and challenging in society,” he said.

“But we continue to report on very poor provision (of educational standards), particularly for those children separated from their peers in response to conflict.

“Education in our YOIs needs to be prioritised and its delivery transformed if we want to see less youth crime and more children going on to lead successful lives.”

The report draws on Ofsted and HMIP’s 32 full inspection reports and five reports that followed independent reviews of progress throughout a decade, spanning from June 2014 to March 2024.