Ofsted inspections to resume later this month after mental health training

School inspections in England will resume from January 22 after all lead inspectors have been given mental health awareness training, Ofsted’s new chief inspector has announced.

Sir Martyn Oliver said school and further education (FE) inspections were “paused” for the training after the inquest into the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

Mrs Perry killed herself after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns.

Last month, senior coroner Heidi Connor concluded the Ofsted inspection on November 15 and 16 in 2022 “likely contributed” to Mrs Perry’s death.

The resumption date was reached after Sir Martyn held a series of meetings, in his first week in the job, with headteacher unions and representatives, as well as Mrs Perry’s sister Professor Julia Waters.

Sir Martyn said: “Inspection plays a vital role in making sure that children and learners are getting the education and care they need and deserve.

“So we need to get back to that work as quickly as we can.

“I’ve also been very clear that we must reflect on the findings of the coroner, learn from the tragic events of last year and emerge as a better and more effective inspectorate.

“That means being trusted by parents and respected by the education and social care professionals we work with.

“We paused school and FE inspections to allow for training to take place. This mental health awareness training is a first step – but for me a critical first step – in reassuring the sectors we work with that we’re serious about change.

“I’m grateful to the leaders of Association of School and College Leaders, National Association of Head Teachers and the Confederation of School Trusts for some really constructive discussions this week.

“We’ve agreed that January 22 is the right date to restart school and FE inspections. That will allow all inspectors to begin the training ahead of then and gives us time to make sure that every single lead inspector on a school or FE inspection will have completed it.”

All lead inspectors working in schools and FE will have completed mental health awareness training by January 22, while every inspector working for Ofsted will have completed it by the end of March.

The watchdog also pledged that by January 19 it will have provided a detailed response to the prevention of future deaths report issued by the coroner at Mrs Perry’s inquest, which ruled the Ofsted inspection contributed to her death.

The start of inspections in schools and FE providers this year had been delayed to allow for mental health awareness training to begin for more than 3,000 full and part-time inspectors.

All inspectors working in schools, further education, social care and early years will attend initial training on January 8, led by Sir Martyn and including an introductory session from social enterprise Mental Health First Aid England.

This organisation will then lead detailed small group sessions with inspectors to help them understand and recognise any mental health issues they may encounter.

Ofsted’s response to the coroner will include an update of the work it has done following the coroner’s findings and its aims for the future.

The watchdog also said it will meet teachers’ representatives to ensure that head teachers feel confident enough, as inspections resume, to raise any serious concerns.

On Friday, Sir Martyn and Ofsted chairwoman Dame Christine Ryan met ASCL general secretary Geoff Barton, NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman and the chief executive of the Confederation of School Trusts, Leora Cruddas.

Mr Barton said: “The meeting gave us an opportunity to reflect on the concerns raised in the coroner’s report following the inquest into the death of Ruth Perry, discuss how relations between Ofsted and the profession can be reset, give reassurance to leaders that the resumption of inspection will not simply be business as usual, and start to consider the need for the longer-term reforms.

“We look forward to continuing to work together constructively in pursuit of an inspection system that is fairer, less punitive and has the trust of school and college leaders.”

Mr Whiteman said: “These are early days and NAHT members will judge progress on actions and not words. To that end we have started today to agree immediate actions to bring confidence and space to discuss longer-term reform.”

Ms Cruddas described the talks with Ofsted as “very positive and signal a change in practice, tone and culture”.