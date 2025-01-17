Ofsted inspection reforms do not go ‘far enough’, school leaders’ union warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ofsted inspection reforms do not go “far enough”, a school leaders’ union has warned.

The majority (93%) of school leaders in England do not have confidence in Ofsted to design an effective new inspection framework, a survey has found.

A poll, of more than 1,500 members of the school leaders’ union NAHT in England, found that 76% agreed that a completely new inspection framework and methodology is needed.

In September, the Government announced that schools in England would no longer be issued with headline Ofsted grades for overall effectiveness.

Previously, Ofsted awarded one of four single-phrase inspection judgments: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

While some of the interim measures taken last year to make inspection more humane have been a step in the right direction, they clearly do not go anywhere near far enough Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT

It came after criticism of the inspection system following the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

Mrs Perry took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from the highest to the lowest rating over safeguarding concerns.

But this academic year, parents are still able to see the four grades across sub-categories: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

The survey, which was carried out between September 23 and October 7, found that 65% said they believed the removal of headline grades would help to reduce the stress of inspection.

But 72% of school leaders said they did not agree with the retention of Ofsted grades across four sub-categories as an interim arrangement this year.

Three in four (75%) did not believe sub-grades should be used in a future report card system, the poll found.

Ofsted announced a series of reforms in September after its major Big Listen public consultation – including plans to introduce a report card for parents.

Formal consultations on the report card system, new framework, and inclusion and safeguarding grading are due to be launched later this month.

Paul Whiteman, NAHT general secretary, said: “While some of the interim measures taken last year to make inspection more humane have been a step in the right direction, they clearly do not go anywhere near far enough.

“Many of the fundamental problems with inspection remain.

“Our big fear is that the inspectorate has still not properly understood the scale of the reform required.”

He added: “The current system is clearly broken.

“Now is the moment for a genuinely new approach that gives parents the detailed information they need and addresses the hugely harmful impact inspection currently has on school staff.

“What we cannot accept is a revised version of the existing system.

“The upcoming consultation on the future of inspection will be absolutely crucial.”