Sir Keir Starmer to host visit by German leader Olaf Scholz
The Prime Minister will host the German leader over the weekend.
Sir Keir Starmer will host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz over the weekend, Downing Street has confirmed.
The two leaders are due to meet on Sunday, and comes as the Government is looking to reset its relationship with the European Union.
Mr Scholz’s visit is weeks before he is due to face the German electorate in an early election on February 23, triggered by the collapse of the country’s governing coalition in November.
Sir Keir travelled to Germany in September where he set out plans for a new treaty with the nation.
During that trip, Mr Scholz said the UK and Germany were “good friends, close partners and trusted allies” – while Sir Keir promised a “bright new future” for the countries’ relationship.
Five years since the UK left the EU, the Labour government has been seeking closer ties with the European bloc.
Asked why the Prime Minister had not said anything specific to mark the half-decade anniversary on Friday, Downing Street said that the Government is “very much looking forwards”.
A Number 10 spokesman said: “We know we can do better to make Brexit work for the British people, that it’s in the UK’s national interest to have a more co-operative relationship with the EU.
“They’re our largest trading partner and our closest neighbour, and will be vital in helping us to tackle ongoing threats to our security, and that’s why we’re working together with the EU to strengthen our partnership.”