Woman detained after child’s death in Oldham

The woman in her 30s is being held under the Mental Health Act, police have said.

Benjamin Cooper
Saturday 01 January 2022 03:52
A police officer in a vest from the back (Nick Potts/PA)
A police officer in a vest from the back (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

A woman has been detained following the death of a child in Oldham

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement its officers were called by the ambulance service about 6.20pm on Friday to an incident at a property on Elm Road in the Limeside area.

Police said “a child was sadly pronounced dead at the scene” and an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the death.

No further details about the child were available.

This sad news is bound to cause distress in the community but I would like to offer reassurance that we are doing everything we can to establish the circumstances

DS Chris Parker

Recommended

A woman in her 30s has been detained under the Mental Health Act, the force added.

Detective Superintendent Chris Packer said: “Our thoughts are with the child’s loved ones at this heart-breaking time. Specialist officers will offer them support.

“Our investigation is in the early stages and we’d ask anyone with information to contact us or Crimestoppers immediately.

“Due to previous police contact, this incident has been referred to our Professional Standards Branch and will be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“This sad news is bound to cause distress in the community but I would like to offer reassurance that we are doing everything we can to establish the circumstances.”

Those with information are asked to contact police on 0161 856 3656 quoting 2284 31/12/21 or to do so anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in