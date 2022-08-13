Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Remains found in Oldham mill after fire identified as missing Vietnamese man

Uoc Van Nguyen was one of four Vietnamese nationals reported missing to the force on July 21.

Luke O'Reilly
Saturday 13 August 2022 12:10
Emergency services at Bismark House Mill in Oldham (Kim Pilling/PA)
Emergency services at Bismark House Mill in Oldham (Kim Pilling/PA)
(PA Wire)

Human remains found in a mill in Oldham following a fire in May have been identified as belonging to Vietnamese national Uoc Van Nguyen, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 31-year-old was one of four Vietnamese nationals reported missing to the force on July 21 and who may have been in Bismark House Mill, Bower, Street, Oldham, during a fire on May 7.

He maintained regular contact with his wife until the date of the fire, at which time he said he was in a mill, police said.

Teams have been searching the remnants of the mill since demolition workers discovered human remains indicating three victims on July 23.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, GMP’s victim identification lead, sent his condolences to Uoc’s family.

Recommended

“On behalf of all involved in Operation Logan, I send condolences to Uoc’s wife and his loved ones,” he said.

“Specially-trained officers are in direct contact with them and to ensure they are fully updated and supported.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish why Uoc and other, currently unidentified, individuals were in the mill during the fire. Anyone with information which may assist us should contact Greater Manchester Police or Crimestoppers, anonymously.”

Uoc Van Nguyen (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
(PA Media)

On Friday, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police named three other people believed to have been in the mill at the time of the fire, who were reported missing on July 21.

The force said Cuong Van Chu, 39, arrived in the UK in June 2019 and maintained regular contact with his wife and children until May 7, but his family had not heard from him since.

Recommended

The force spokesman said Duong Van Nguyen, 29, had been in the UK for about a year and last contacted his family about three months ago, when he said he was living in an “abandoned house” and looking for work.

The fourth missing person was named as 21-year-old Nam Thanh Le, who arrived in the UK in January and last contacted his family on May 4 when he said he was living in a derelict house in “Dam”, believed to be Oldham, and looking for work.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in