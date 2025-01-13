Nurse stabbing: 37-year-old man charged with attempted murder
Rumon Haque is also accused of possession of a bladed article.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A 37-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a nurse was stabbed at the Royal Oldham Hospital.
Rumon Haque from Royton in Oldham, who is also accused of possession of a bladed article, will appear in custody at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Detective Superintendent Matt Walker said: “Our thoughts are with the nurse as she continues to receive treatment in hospital for her injuries, and our priority remains supporting her, her family, and her colleagues at this difficult time.
“We continue to work closely with our NHS colleagues to support anyone who has been affected by this incident.”
The nurse, a woman in her 50s, was seriously injured in the hospital’s acute medical unit at around 11.30pm on Saturday.
It is believed that she was attacked with a sharp instrument that was not a knife, and was left with life-changing wounds.
Health Secretary Wes Streeting described nurses as “the backbone of our NHS” after hearing of the woman’s injuries.