Boxer Usyk declares gratitude to UK and quotes Churchill as convoy leaves London

Ukrainian heavyweight world champion boxer Oleksandr Usyk declared he is “really grateful to the British” as a convoy of UK vehicles donated to his wartorn homeland began its journey across Europe.

Addressing a crowd of around 100 people from the steps of Ukraine’s embassy in London, the 37-year-old quoted Sir Winston Churchill as 15 vehicles set off on the near-2,000 mile trip.

With a raised fist, he declared “blood, toil, tears and sweat”, adding: “Glory to Ukraine!”

A total of 50 donated UK vehicles embarked on the near-2,000 mile journey to Ukraine on Thursday.

Many were part of London’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) scrappage scheme, which has seen more than 300 donated vehicles.

The convoy also features a red London bus and two ambulances recently taken out of service as part of fleet renewals.

Oleksandr Usyk addressed a crowd outside the Ukrainian embassy in London (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

Usyk said: “I’m really grateful to the British for supporting Ukraine from the very beginning.

“I was in London when there was the first full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 2022.

“You were the first who came to help at the most difficult times.”

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Usyk, who has been victorious in fights against UK boxers such as Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Tony Bellew and Derek Chisora, said: “I have my own complex history and relationships with my former British rivals but there is nothing personal, it’s just sport.

“It is pleasant for me that I stay in great relationships with my former British rivals.

“It’s great to see each other. We are in touch.”

Usyk, whose height of 6ft 3in meant Fury – at 6ft 9in – towered over him when they fought in May, went on: “There is lots of pessimism about (whether) someone small can win.

“But even if you are an elephant, it doesn’t mean that you will win.”

All of this is thanks to Ukraine's friends in London and the United Kingdom Valerii Zaluzhnyi

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said: “We are here today to celebrate a very important event.

It’s very symbolic event because the vehicles you see here we will be on their way to Ukraine.

“Hundreds of them are already on Ukrainian soil and hundreds, hopefully thousands, will follow.

“All of this is thanks to Ukraine’s friends in London and the United Kingdom.”

General Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s former armed forces chief, added: “Each vehicle we receive helps us deliver the necessary aid to people as well as evacuate and save the lives of our wounded soldiers.

“I know very well the need for different types of vehicles for our units, which are fighting the aggressor hard all day long.”

Deputy mayor of London Seb Dance said the Ulez scrappage scheme supports “our ambitions for a cleaner city” and provides “critical support for Ukraine”.

He added: “The Mayor of London and all of us at City Hall will do all we can to support our friends and comrades in Ukraine.

“We are pleased that this project has been a success.”