Ukraine’s first lady warns of ‘mortal danger’ if West backs down over support

Ukrainians face “mortal danger” if the West backs down over financial support for the resistance against Vladimir Putin’s forces, Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska has warned.

Ms Zelenska argued that people in her country will be left to die if the world gets tired of providing support, in an interview with the BBC, as the UK presses US Republicans to agree to send aid to Kyiv.

In a diplomatic mission to America, Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron warned US Republicans that blocking fresh financial backing would be a “Christmas present” for Russian President Mr Putin.

Republicans in the US congress this week blocked a key bill that would have provided billions more in funding for military assistance.

Western allies are growing increasingly concerned about the crucial support for the fight against Russia amid the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House.

Speaking to Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, Ms Zelenska said: “We really need the help. In simple words, we cannot get tired of this situation, because if we do, we die.

“And if the world gets tired, they will simply let us die.”