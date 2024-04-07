January 2025 election has not been ruled out, Dowden hints

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Oliver Dowden has hinted that a January 2025 election is possible, after the Prime Minister insisted he is preparing for a poll in the second half of this year.

The Deputy Prime Minister said 2024 “almost certainly is an election year” as he faced questioning on Sunday, suggesting the prospect of a later date has not been ruled out.

Rishi Sunak has said he intends to call an election in the second half of the year, with October or November seen by many as the favoured period.

The latest possible date he could delay the poll until is January 28, 2025.

Mr Dowden signalled the possibility of a date early next year as he faced questions from Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips about the Labour Party’s current polling lead over the Conservatives.

Mr Dowden told the programme: “As we get into an actual election campaign, and this almost certainly is an election year, we move from a kind of referendum on the Government to a choice.

“I’m confident as people face that choice and they look at the threat of Labour, whether it’s building over the greenbelt in my constituency, carte blanche to do that, whether it’s in relation to their employment laws which are going to destroy the jobs market or it’s in relation to their their sums that don’t add up versus our plan, you will see those numbers narrowing.”

The Government’s opponents urged the Prime Minister to name an election date.

Pat McFadden, Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator, said: “The public are paying the price for the chaos of this clapped out Conservative government.

“The Prime Minister needs to get on and name a date for election rather than running scared from the voters.

“Labour has a plan for a better future for Britain, through higher economic growth, high quality public services, and safer streets. The sooner the voters get their say the better.”

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper claimed the public “deserve the chance to deliver their verdict at the ballot box without any further delay”.

She added: “Rishi Sunak needs to put the country out of its misery and name an election date now.

“People across the country are fed up with this endless speculation of when the election will be.”

Mr Dowden also told Sky News he did not know why a Conservative campaign poster featuring the King had been deleted from social media.

The poster, which was mocked by some on X, formerly Twitter, featured text claiming Britain is the “second most powerful country in the world”.

This was based on consultancy firm Brand Finance’s rankings of different nations’ soft power, with the UK coming second to the USA.

The poster also featured a montage of images including Charles, Oppenheimer film director Christopher Nolan, Mr Sunak, the England football team, and air force jet planes.

Asked about its disappearance from the Conservatives’ official X account, Mr Dowden said: “I have absolutely no idea why that happened, but I would commend the sentiment there, which is the strength.”