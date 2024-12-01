Scheme to offer free portrait of King to public institutions sees mixed success

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fewer than 3% of the UK’s hospitals have accepted a free portrait of the King after more than 20,500 were made available following his coronation.

The scheme was launched in November 2023, and was billed as a chance to commemorate Charles’ reign.

It was offered free to public institutions by the last Conservative government, but the scheme has seen mixed success.

Take-up has ranged from 100% of Coastguard centres, to just 40 of the nation’s 1,454 hospitals – or 2.75%.

The second highest take-up was Lord Lieutenancies at 76.7%, while the second lowest was universities and higher education institutions at just 7.4%.

Only 25.5% of Church of England churches accepted the offer, despite the King being the head of the Church.

The total cost of the scheme was £2,710,705.50 with an average price of £131.81 per portrait. The total number of portraits commissioned was 20,565.

The portrait, showing Charles in the Royal Navy uniform of an Admiral of the Fleet, was taken by photographer Hugo Bernard at Windsor Castle last year.

Earlier this year, then-deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden said the portrait would serve as reminder of the example set by the King.

“His Majesty’s accession marked a new chapter in the history of our nation,” he said.

“Our public authorities and established churches are an essential part of the fabric of the nation and it is right that they have the chance to commemorate this moment.

“Displaying this new portrait also serves as a reminder of the example set by our ultimate public servant. Like his mother before him, The King has dedicated his life and work to serving others.”