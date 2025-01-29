Olivia Colman to read winning child’s story at final of BBC literary competition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman will read a child’s winning story at the final of a BBC literary competition championing young writers.

During the grand final, taking place at Buckingham Palace in February, the winners of BBC 500 Words will have the chance to meet the Queen.

McFly bandmembers Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones are among the other celebrities who will read stories, with the identities of the remaining readers to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The judges of the competition are comedian Sir Lenny Henry, screenwriter Frank Cottrell-Boyce, Horrid Henry author Francesca Simon, actor Charlie Higson, singer Olivia Dean and Noughts And Crosses writer Malorie Blackman.

Chaired by The One Show presenter Alex Jones, the group met on Wednesday to deliberate on the overall winners from almost 44,000 entries.

Helen Foulkes, head of BBC Education, said: “It’s fantastic to see how many children were inspired to get their ideas down on paper for this year’s BBC 500 Words competition.

“With the help of our partners, we’ve worked even harder this year to reach out to more children and make 500 Words even more inclusive.

“From right across the UK, almost 44,000 children have answered that call to unleash their imaginations.

“The grand final is going to be a very special celebration of the UK’s fabulous young storytellers.”

The 50 finalists have been invited to attend the event which will feature on The One Show in a special 500 Words programme, airing on World Book Day, Thursday March 6.

At the final there will be bronze, silver and gold winners in two age groups, five to seven, and eight to 11.

The winning stories will be illustrated, framed and put into a 500 Words winners’ book.

The project returned last year after a three-year hiatus.