What the papers say – August 9

The mastheads lead with Liz Truss’ economic vision and shocking claims about the behaviour of former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs.

The Daily Mirror cites the title of a Grease tune as it says it remains “hopelessly devoted to you” following the death of singer and actor Olivia Newton-John aged 73.

Tory leadership frontrunner Ms Truss lays out her “bold” economic vision to the Daily Express, as the Foreign Secretary insists she is “on the side” of the British people.

But Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab claims Ms Truss’s emergency tax-cutting budget risks becoming an “electoral suicide note” for the Conservatives, according to The Times and The Guardian.

The Truss camp is split over the economic plan with one anonymous source saying MPs want her “to be a bit more pragmatic and less ideological”, reports the i.

South-east England has clocked up the most number of days of the year with little or no rain since 1976, analysis on the front of The Daily Telegraph shows.

Metro says a jury has heard ex-Wales football manager Ryan Giggs described as an “ugly sinister abuser” who allegedly headbutted his partner, in a court case also covered by The Sun and the Daily Star.

The Daily Mail says strict police checks of foreign nationals living in Britain were stopped at the end of last week.

And the Financial Times reports huge losses at SoftBank’s flagship Vision Funds will force the Japanese firm to begin “dramatic” cost-cutting measures.