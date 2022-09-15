Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mourners to remember Olivia Pratt-Korbel with ‘splash of pink’ at funeral

Pupils at St Margaret Mary’s Junior School, next to the church, will also be wearing pink to remember their classmate.

Eleanor Barlow
Thursday 15 September 2022 02:45
Olivia Pratt-Korbel, whose funeral will be held on Thursday (Family handout/PA)
Olivia Pratt-Korbel, whose funeral will be held on Thursday (Family handout/PA)
(PA Media)

Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel will be remembered with a “splash of pink” as her funeral is held.

The funeral mass for the schoolgirl, who was shot at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, will take place at 11am on Thursday at St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash.

A notice from the family requested all those attending wore a splash of pink.

Pupils at St Margaret Mary’s Junior School, next to the church, will also be wearing pink to remember their classmate, headteacher Rebecca Wilkinson said.

Floral tributes left for Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

She said: “We were mindful of the fact that the children had to take some sort of role today, in spite of the fact that they’re not going to the church.

“The wishes of the family in church were that everyone wear a splash of pink so today in school the children are all wearing a splash of pink.

“We have got pink hearts in the windows facing the main road, we have got pink ribbons on the fence.”

Each of the 480 pupils at the school will be creating a flower which will form part of a memorial for Olivia, Mrs Wilkinson said.

And school uniform rules will be relaxed to allow nail varnish.

Mrs Wilkinson said: “One of the amazing memories that the class teacher and children shared was one day Olivia came to school wearing pink nail varnish and she spent the whole day hiding her hands so that I wouldn’t see the fact she was wearing pink nail varnish!

“So for that reason, as well as a splash of pink, we have said that the children can wear pink nail varnish today if they so wish.”

Police are continuing to hunt or the gunman who chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into Olivia’s family home at about 10pm on August 22.

Recommended

Olivia died from a gunshot wound to her chest and her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured.

On Wednesday, founder of charity Crimestoppers Lord Ashcroft offered a £50,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for her death.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in