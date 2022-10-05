Man arrested as part of investigation into murder of council worker
Ashley Dale is not believed to have been the intended target of the killing.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender as part of the investigation into the murder of a council worker.
Ashley Dale, 28, was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday August 21.
The Knowsley Council environmental health officer is not believed to have been the intended target of the killing.
Merseyside Police said a 22-year-old man from Liverpool city centre was arrested on Tuesday evening on suspicion of assisting an offender and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
The man, who remains in custody, is the ninth person arrested as part of the investigation, the force said.
Ms Dale’s death was one of three fatal shootings which happened in Liverpool within a week, with nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel killed in her home in Dovecot on August 22 and 22-year-old Sam Rimmer shot in Dingle on August 16.
Police are continuing to appeal for information on a grey Hyundai i30 N car, shown in footage released last week in the Page Moss area before Ms Dale’s murder.
Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: “We now believe that this Hyundai i30 N car was driven in the areas of Dovecot and Page Moss during the evening of Ashley’s murder, including on Pilch Lane.
“As we look to gather all available evidence, I want to continue to appeal to anyone who lives in these areas and may have any information about this car.
“This might range from knowing who was driving, seeing someone being picked up, or capturing further images or footage on CCTV, dashcam or doorbell devices.
“We also need to know where the car is now.
“Please don’t assume that what you know or have captured is not important, or that someone else has already told us.”
Anyone with any information can also contact police via social media @MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000615873.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.