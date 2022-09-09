Man, 18, arrested in connection with death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The teenager, from the West Derby area of Liverpool, was arrested on Thursday night and will be questioned by detectives, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

Nine-year-old Olivia was shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22 when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into the property.

The investigation into Olivia’s murder remains ongoing and we continue to appeal for people with information to come forward Merseyside Police

Yesterday, police executed warrants at three properties in West Derby and arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He remains in custody.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said: “The investigation into Olivia’s murder remains ongoing and we continue to appeal for people with information to come forward to assist us in bringing those responsible to justice.”

Earlier this week, Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, who was also hurt in the shooting, appealed for her killer to hand themselves in.

In a video appeal, she said: “You know you’ve done wrong, so you need to own up.

“Like I taught my kids, you do something wrong, you own up to it.”