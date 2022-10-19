Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Gun found in cemetery ‘could be linked to killing’
Forensic tests are being carried out on a gun and bullets found in West Derby in Liverpool.
A gun that may be related to the shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been found in a cemetery.
Police discovered the handgun and ammunition in a graveyard in West Derby, Liverpool, at lunchtime on Tuesday.
Forensic tests are being carried out to determine the type of gun and whether it was used in the nine-year-old’s murder.
Olivia was fatally shot in the chest at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22.
Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured as a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into their home at about 10pm.
Detectives have previously confirmed that a .38 revolver was the weapon that killed Olivia.
A second gun that was also fired, a Glock-type self-loading 9mm pistol, had been used in two previous attacks.
Charity Crimestoppers has offered a record £200,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Olivia’s killer.
Thomas Cashman, 34, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, is accused of her murder and is due to stand trial in March.
