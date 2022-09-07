Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man arrested over Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s murder released on bail

Three other men, aged 29, 34 and 41, were also bailed on Wednesday after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Eleanor Barlow
Wednesday 07 September 2022 09:22
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead (Family handout/PA)
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead (Family handout/PA)
(PA Media)

A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been released on bail.

The 34-year-old, from Liverpool, was also being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder after he was arrested in the Runcorn area in the early hours of Sunday, Merseyside Police said.

On Wednesday, a force spokesman said he had been conditionally bailed.

Three other men, aged 29, 34 and 41, were also bailed on Wednesday after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot in her home (Family/PA)
(PA Media)

Recommended

The schoolgirl was shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22 when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into the property at about 10pm.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: “The investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder is ongoing and we still need to build up a strong evidential picture so that we can bring those responsible to justice.”

On Tuesday, her mother Cheryl Korbel, who was injured in the shooting, called for whoever was responsible to come forward.

In a video appeal, Ms Korbel said: “You know you’ve done wrong, so you need to own up.

“Like I taught my kids, you do something wrong, you own up to it.

“If anyone is hiding these guns they need to speak up because they need to be off the streets.

“No one, no one at all should have to go through this.”

Recommended

In a statement, Olivia’s father John Francis Pratt said: “Olivia’s death cannot be in vain and we want people to feel safe and be safe, that can only happen if we all come together and make sure there is no place for guns, or those who use guns on our streets or in our communities.”

The force is continuing to appeal for anyone with information or who may have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to get in touch.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in