What the papers say – April 4

The sentencing of gunman Thomas Cashman for the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel dominates the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

Cashman was sentenced in his absence to a minimum of 42 years in jail after he refused to attend the hearing at Manchester Crown Court.

The Daily Mirror compares the bravery of Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel with the “cowardice of a killer” while Metro brands Cashman as “gutless” for refusing to face his victim’s family.

Cheryl Korbel’s words feature on the front of The Independent as she asked: “How could he keep shooting after hearing her terrified screams?”

And the Daily Mail also quotes the grieving mother, who said Olivia’s death has left a “hole in our lives”.

The Daily Express simply says “Life for Olivia’s life”.

Elsewhere, the death of former Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson is on the front of the Daily Telegraph, who call him “Thatcher’s tax slasher”.

The Times features a picture of Mr Lawson as it leads on an interview with opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer, who insists he will be “completely ruthless” in his quest for power.

TV presenter Phillip Schofield features on the front of The Sun with his reaction to the conviction of his brother Timothy on sexual abuse charges.

The i warns of delays caused by strikes by passport workers hitting people’s summer holidays.

And the Daily Star focuses on the Queen’s corgis with the Duchess of York, who is now looking after the dogs, saying they are no longer grieving for the late monarch.

The Guardian features “turmoil” within the CBI following claims of sexual misconduct against senior management.

The Financial Times concentrates on EY being banned from German audit work for two years following its work for collapsed payments group Wirecard.