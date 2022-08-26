Jump to content
Police arrest second man on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Merseyside Police said a 33-year-old man, from Dovecot, had also been arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

Isobel Frodsham
Friday 26 August 2022 21:43
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday (Family Handout/PA)
(PA Media)

Police have arrested a second man on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot dead in her home in Liverpool.

He was arrested by armed officers on Lunsford Road on Friday.

The man has been taken to a police station where he will be questioned by detectives.

It comes after a 36-year-old man, from the Huyton area, was arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder, and two counts of attempted murder, after an operation involving armed officers on Thursday.

A spokesman for the force added: “The investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder is ongoing and we still need to build up a strong evidential picture so that we can bring those responsible to justice.

“Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.”

