What the papers say – March 31

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pension age rises, a warning from China and the guilty verdict for the man who shot and murdered nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel lead Friday’s papers across the UK.

The guilty verdict of the man who shot and killed Olivia in her own home in August last year leads Metro, the Daily Mirror and The Daily Telegraph.

The story is also carried by the Daily Mail and the Daily Express.

The i leads with the pension change for younger workers with “rapid increases” to the retirement expected up to the age of 69 or 70.

The Financial Times reports on China’s warning to Europe to not follow the United States in their call for “trade curbs”, with the Chinese ambassador to the EU hinting at retaliation.

The Guardian‘s front page is led by former US president Donald Trump being indicted over his 2016 payment to silence Stormy Daniels.

The Times‘ top story is the pension age rising to 68 “still on the table”, with people who work manual jobs to be able to access their state pension earlier than university graduates.

The Independent leads with their campaign to stop the deportation of the Afghan war hero who is faced with being deported to Rwanda despite fighting alongside British troops.

And the Daily Star says “psycho killer” AI chatbots “are befuddled by Wordle”.