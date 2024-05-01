Manchester Co-op Arena cancels opening performance for third time

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Manchester Co-op Arena has cancelled its opening concert with US rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at the last minute due to a “technical issue”.

The £365 million venue, the biggest indoor arena in the UK, had already postponed its opening twice last week after rescheduling performances from Peter Kay and The Black Keys.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, real name Julius Dubose, said “something happened” during soundcheck on the day of his performance which caused the cancellation, but confirmed they were working on rescheduling within the next few days.

The venue posted a statement 10 minutes after the doors were set to open for what was meant to be its first official event as fans queued outside awaiting entry.

“Due to a venue-related technical issue, tonight’s A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie show will no longer go ahead,” a statement from the venue posted on X said.

“We kindly ask fans to leave the area. Tickets holders will receive further information in due course.

“We deeply apologise for the significant inconvenience this will cause for many.”

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie said in a statement on X: “Something happened with the venue while I was at soundcheck today that caused cancellation of the show.

“We are working on rescheduling in the next few days.

“I’m heated about the situation too, but safety first Manchester, I got you, just stay tuned for further info.”

It comes after the venue reassured fans that performances from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and US singer Olivia Rodrigo would be going ahead this week.

It is not yet known if this will affect Rodrigo’s scheduled appearances on May 3 and 4 as part of her Guts world tour.

The arena’s general manager, Gary Roden, announced his resignation last week following a slew of issues led to a delay in the venue opening.

Bolton-born comedian Kay was scheduled to be the first performer but his show had to be postponed with less than 48 hours notice following a test event.

The rescheduled dates at the end of April were rescheduled again alongside dates for US rock duo The Black Keys as the venue had to undertake “extensive protocol of testing critical procedures to ensure all areas are ready for fans”.

The new date for the US rock band is May 15 while Kay’s performances have shifted to May 23 and 24.

A representative for Manchester Co-op Live has been contacted for comment.