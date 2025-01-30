Omagh bomb victim’s exam results arrived on day of her funeral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Exam results that were set to open up a “new world of opportunity” for a student killed in the Omagh bomb arrived on the day of her funeral, the public inquiry into the attack has heard.

The third day of commemorative hearings for the victims of the 1998 bombing began with a tribute to 20-year-old Debra-Anne Cartwright.

The Real IRA attack on August 15 killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins.

The inquiry heard that Ms Cartwright, a former pupil of Omagh High School, had just completed her A-levels and had been hoping to go to Manchester University to study textile design.

Reading a statement on behalf of the family, inquiry barrister John Rafferty said: “Her results, which arrived on the day of her funeral, confirmed that she had been successful.”

On the day of the attack, Ms Cartwright, from Birchwood in Omagh, was working in a beauty salon in the town centre.

She evacuated the business during the security alert prompted by the bomb warning and was walking down Market Street when the device exploded.

Mr Rafferty told the inquiry that Ms Cartwright’s funeral at St Columba’s Church in Omagh heard that she was a woman “full of life and energy”.

Inquiry chairman Lord Turnbull reflected that she was one of several young people killed in the bombing.

“All of these were children or young people whose lives were taken from them before they had any chance to grow and live as adults and to experience any of the joys and tribulations of a full and independent life,” he said.

“In Debra-Anne’s case, as I have just heard, it further compounds the cruel denial of her future that on the day of her funeral she received confirmation of the exam results which would have taken her to university and opened a whole new world of opportunity to her.”