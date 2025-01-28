Spanish boy killed in Omagh bomb was ‘good, happy and generous child’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 12-year-old school boy from Madrid killed in the Omagh bomb has been remembered as a “good, happy and generous child with strong religious faith”.

Fernando Blasco Baselga was part of a group of school children from Spain who had been on a language exchange trip to Donegal.

On August 15, 1998 they had visited the Ulster American Folk Park just outside the Co Tyrone town before travelling to Market Street which was devastated by a dissident republican car bomb at 3.04pm.

(Fernando) was a good, happy and generous child. He got along well with everyone. At home he made the relationships between everyone easy Michael Donaghy, reading out family statement

He was among 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, who were killed in the blast.

The inquiry is taking time over the coming weeks to remember each of the victims.

It heard that it was Fernando’s second time on the exchange programme in Co Donegal.

Solicitor Michael Donaghy read a statement prepared with Fernando’s family in memory of his life to the Omagh Bombing Inquiry on Tuesday.

The 12-year-old had six brothers and sisters at home in the Spanish capital, played handball on his school team and loved food, particularly rice salad.

“He was a good, happy and generous child. He got along well with everyone,” he said.

“At home he made the relationships between everyone easy.

“When asked what was important to him, his response was ‘to reach heaven’, pointing with an arrow upwards towards the word God. That’s what he wanted for his future, he didn’t consider anything else.”

Mr Donaghy said on August 15, Fernando was part of the day trip from Buncrana with 31 Spanish children, and 10 local school children.

“The trip had already visited the Ulster American Folk Park and was in Omagh town centre to do some shopping before heading back to Buncrana,” he said.

“The children on the trip were gathered in the town centre waiting for the area to be declared safe at the time of the explosion.

“Fernando was given a full military escort home to Madrid. His funeral took place in a private chapel in south-west Madrid.”