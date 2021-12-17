What the papers say – December 17

Friday’s front pages are dominated by the threat Omicron is having on Christmas, with even the Queen cancelling her usual celebrations.

Pa
Friday 17 December 2021 02:59
What the papers say – December 17 (PA)
What the papers say – December 17 (PA)
(PA Archive)

The papers are mostly led by the Omicron outbreak’s impact on Christmas celebrations and the ongoing fallout from the Tory party scandal.

The TimesThe Guardian and The Sun lead with the effect the Omicron outbreak is having on the hospitality industry as customers cancel Christmas bookings.

Recommended

The Independent and the Daily Mirror carry the latest in the “Tory Christmas scandal”, reporting the Met will interview more alleged witnesses.

The Daily Mail reports that Tory MPs are lining up to “take aim” at chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty over his warning to Brits to rein in Christmas partying as the Omicron outbreak worsens.

The i also leads with the UK shutdown in an effort to stop the spread of Omicron in the week before Christmas.

The Telegraph runs with a call from the Archbishop of Canterbury, urging political leaders to “put their hands up” and acknowledge wrongdoing as he expresses his disappointment over the Tory party scandal.

Meanwhile, Metro and the Daily Express report that the Queen has cancelled her Christmas celebrations, with the latter saying she is setting an “example” for Omicron-hit Britain.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times leads with the Bank of England raising interest rates for the first time in three years.

Recommended

And the Daily Star leads with the Tory Christmas scandal and the Met’s plans to interview witnesses, adding that even “Mary, Jesus and the wee donkey” were invited to lockdown parties.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in