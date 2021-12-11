Hotel party featuring Take That tribute band linked to Covid-19 outbreak

NHS Fife is carrying out contact tracing after a cluster of Covid-19 cases, expected to feature the new Omicron variant, found after an evening party.

Mark Davey
Saturday 11 December 2021 14:08
Fairmont hotel St Andrews (Alan Simpson/PA)
Fairmont hotel St Andrews (Alan Simpson/PA)
(PA Archive)

The new Omicron variant is expected to feature in an outbreak of Covid-19 following a hotel party, an NHS board has said.

NHS Fife has confirmed a cluster of Covid-19 cases linked to a large evening event, featuring a Take That tribute band, at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews.

Enhanced contact tracing is ongoing to identify the known close contacts of all positive cases so they can be given appropriate public health advice and instructed to self-isolate.

We are aware of cases of Covid-19 linked to a particular evening event held at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews on December 4

Dr Esther Curnock NHS Fife

NHS Fife’s deputy director of public health, Dr Esther Curnock, said: “We are aware of cases of Covid-19 linked to a particular evening event held at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews on December 4.

Recommended

“We are working closely with our colleagues in the local environmental health service, and with the management of the Fairmont Hotel to reduce the risk of more widespread transmission of the virus.

“The evidence at this stage suggests at least some of the those who are known to have tested positive are likely to have been carrying the Omicron variant of the virus, which we know is highly transmissible.

“It is vital, therefore, that all of those who attended event remain vigilant of the signs and symptoms of the virus, and isolate immediately should any of these develop.

“The advice to local people, however, remains the same as it has for much of the response to the pandemic.

“Simple steps, such as wearing face coverings, ensuring indoor spaces are well ventilated and thoroughly cleaning our hands surfaces regularly, all contribute towards reducing our risk of catching and spreading the virus.”

Recommended

On Friday, the Scottish Sun reported that around 40 staff at Hairmyres Hospital in NHS South Lanarkshire, were self-isolating due to an Omicron outbreak linked to their work Christmas party.

The Fairmont hotel said that it is unable to comment at present as the manager is off until Monday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in