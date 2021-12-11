Hotel party featuring Take That tribute band linked to Covid-19 outbreak

The new Omicron variant is expected to feature in an outbreak of Covid-19 following a hotel party, an NHS board has said.

NHS Fife has confirmed a cluster of Covid-19 cases linked to a large evening event, featuring a Take That tribute band, at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews.

Enhanced contact tracing is ongoing to identify the known close contacts of all positive cases so they can be given appropriate public health advice and instructed to self-isolate.

NHS Fife’s deputy director of public health, Dr Esther Curnock, said: “We are aware of cases of Covid-19 linked to a particular evening event held at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews on December 4.

“We are working closely with our colleagues in the local environmental health service, and with the management of the Fairmont Hotel to reduce the risk of more widespread transmission of the virus.

“The evidence at this stage suggests at least some of the those who are known to have tested positive are likely to have been carrying the Omicron variant of the virus, which we know is highly transmissible.

“It is vital, therefore, that all of those who attended event remain vigilant of the signs and symptoms of the virus, and isolate immediately should any of these develop.

“The advice to local people, however, remains the same as it has for much of the response to the pandemic.

“Simple steps, such as wearing face coverings, ensuring indoor spaces are well ventilated and thoroughly cleaning our hands surfaces regularly, all contribute towards reducing our risk of catching and spreading the virus.”

On Friday, the Scottish Sun reported that around 40 staff at Hairmyres Hospital in NHS South Lanarkshire, were self-isolating due to an Omicron outbreak linked to their work Christmas party.

The Fairmont hotel said that it is unable to comment at present as the manager is off until Monday.