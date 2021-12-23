What the papers say – December 23

Early studies into the severity of the latest concerning coronavirus variant dominate the national papers on Thursday.

Pa
Thursday 23 December 2021 02:57
What the papers say – December 23 (PA)
What the papers say – December 23 (PA)
(PA Archive)

The front pages largely feature initial findings of new research into the Omicron variant, which so far suggest it is less likely to lead to hospitalisation compared to Delta

The i and The Independent report the UK studies suggest the Omicron variant is less severe than Delta, however the current rate of infection continues to have experts worried about its impact on the NHS.

The Times and The Daily Telegraph also run with the early findings, with the latter including Cabinet opting against a lockdown before Christmas as ministers claimed the new data “weakened” the call for restrictions despite surging infections.

Recommended

The Daily Mail similarly carries the research’s early findings, with the paper saying it “vindicates” the Prime Minister’s refusal to lock down before the festive season.

The Guardian adds the NHS may still be overwhelmed despite the early data suggesting Omicron is “milder”.

The Financial Times leads with the “stratospheric” rise in gas prices and demands from suppliers for the Government to intervene ahead of a potential “national crisis”.

The Daily Mirror reports that unvaccinated “young people are dying in intensive care”, while the Daily Express carries the Health Secretary’s plea to get jabbed as Covid-19 cases continue to soar.

Recommended

And the Daily Star carries fears over UK roads being the busiest they have been in five years due to “chaotic” train driver strikes.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in