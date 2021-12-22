Rail passenger numbers plummet following Omicron outbreak
Statistics from the Department for Transport show they were at 53% of pre-pandemic levels on Monday.
Demand for rail travel has plummeted since the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus strain, new figures show.
Passenger numbers were at 53% of pre-pandemic levels on Monday, according to preliminary statistics from the Department for Transport
That is down from 61% a week earlier, and 68% on Monday December 6.
People in England have been advised to work from home since Monday December 13, bringing the country in line with the rest of the UK.
Rail travel has also been hit by hundreds of services being cancelled this week due to pandemic-related staff shortages.
Bus use in Britain outside London was at 62% of pre-virus levels on Monday, down from 78% a week earlier.
Road traffic has remained relatively stable in recent weeks.
