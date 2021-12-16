Deacon Blue’s Ricky Ross hits out at lack of guidance as band cancels gigs

The band’s frontman said he was ‘disappointed authorities didn’t make any decision regarding live concerts in the wake of Omicron’.

Daniel Harkins
Thursday 16 December 2021 13:50
Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh from Deacon Blue on stage (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh from Deacon Blue on stage (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

Scottish pop band Deacon Blue have postponed their upcoming shows, saying “people shouldn’t be asked to attend gigs just now”.

Frontman Ricky Ross said he was disappointed that “authorities” had not made an announcement on concerts given the rise of the Omicron variant.

The band were due to play the final two shows of their tour in Aberdeen on Saturday and Glasgow on Sunday.

The Scottish Government has issued advice urging people to limit social gatherings to three households but stopped short of new legal restrictions on live event numbers.

Recommended

From Friday, however, hospitality will be required to reintroduce measures such as physical distancing used at the start of the pandemic.

Writing on Twitter, Ross said: “Folks: We’re disappointed authorities didn’t make any decision regarding live concerts in the wake of Omicron spread.

“However it’s clear to us @deaconblue should not be playing and people shouldn’t be asked to attend gigs just now. We’re postponing our last two shows.”

He added: “Sorry to bring you this news, but we had to make the right decision for the good of everyone. We think we have.”

On Tuesday, the band had issued a statement saying the gigs would be going ahead as they had received “assurances from both venues that they comply with all the policies” set out by Nicola Sturgeon in her announcement of new measures.

Omicron is expected to become the dominant strain of coronavirus in Scotland from Friday, with Ms Sturgeon warning the variant is “running faster than even the fastest rollout of vaccines”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in